AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Zach Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

According to Dianna Russini, Bills HC Sean McDermott is not expected to face any discipline by the club for his speech seemingly praising the 9/11 hijackers for their coordination. Many have come to the defense of McDermott including WR Trent Sherfield and S Micah Hyde.

“Honestly, I don’t really even know really what happened,” Sherfield told Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “I just know that we had a team meeting and kind of talked about, he didn’t go into detail of what he said, but at the end of the day, for me personally, I know who Sean is. Like I know whatever was said or whatever was said in detail that he, I don’t believe any ounce of that was him supporting what happened on 9/11. Micah kind of broke the silence. He was just like, ‘Sean, like, we know who you are,’ and everybody was just kind of in agreement, and that was it.”

“I think it’s a low blow to question Sean’s character. And I don’t think there’s any good coming out of that,” Hyde said of the incident. “I think a lot of us are, would, not to knock on you guys, but the media reporting the story, but I think in the locker room and stuff, we’re all here to lift each other up. So, for guys to do that, it’s kind of messed up in my eyes. You know me, I’m pro-Sean McDermott. I trust in everything that he’s done around here, and what he’s going to continue to do, and I’m going to back him any day of the week, twice on Sunday.”

“Definitely gets your mind spinning, right. Just being real. And it’s been disappointing. It’s been hurtful,” McDermott noted. “At the end of the day, I know who I am. At the end of the day, I know how I handle myself. As I’ve said, humbly, I’m not without flaws. I wake up every morning and try and do the best job that I can to win games for the fans of the Buffalo Bills and do it the right way. And that’s my main goal every day.”

“It was clearly to me an attack on my character, and that’s important to me, very important, as much if not more, very clearly more than wins and losses,” McDermott added. “Wins and losses are important, but what’s more important to me from Day 1 is how you handle yourself. Doesn’t mean that I’ve been perfect, no one’s perfect. Doesn’t mean that I haven’t been without flaw. But to me, it’s most important that for myself and my family, my kids that I handle this job the right way.”

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, citing a source close to Bills owner Terry Pegula, says the article this week is not expected to impact Pegula’s thinking when it comes to McDermott’s future.

Jets

Though no one close to the situation has come right out and said it, it’s understood that the next five games will probably be the final five games for Jets QB Zach Wilson in New York. That was the reality as soon as he was benched, and the surprise pivot back to him doesn’t change that. Wilson is auditioning for his next team down the stretch this season, but he says he’s taking a more present mentality.

“I don’t think I need to think of it as, ‘If I do this, then maybe someone will give me a chance or maybe the Jets will keep me,'” he said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “It doesn’t matter, it really doesn’t. I’m out there to help this team win.”

The Jets owe Wilson $5.5 million in 2024 which is guaranteed, meaning they’re on the hook for it unless they can trade him. Cimini talked to an executive from another team who thought New York could get a fifth-round pick from another team for Wilson.

Patriots

Pete Thamel reports that Syracuse University is hiring Patriots assistant Ross Douglas as the school’s new WR coach.

as the school’s new WR coach. One NFL executive provided a quick scouting report to ESPN’s Mike Reiss for new Patriots LB Christian Elliss, who New England claimed off waivers from the Eagles, beating out five other teams: “He’s young, can run, is athletic, could possibly play on third down, and is on a cheap contract.”