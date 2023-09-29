AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton thinks their disastrous 70-20 defeat to the Dolphins in Week 3 was a product of things snowballing out of control.

“I think what came about Sunday was one of those perfect storms where we struggled in a lot of areas,” Payton said, via ProFootballTalk. “When you do that against an explosive offense, it snowballs. I’m sure there are a number of things that we as coaches look at and say, ‘All right, we should’ve done this.’ We always talk about after a game, even when we win, what would we do differently playing this team again?”

Payton said players and coaches around the team have received a lot of support and is confident they’ll get through last weekend’s mishap.

“Every one of us gets inundated with text messages of support,” Payton said. “Oftentimes, they’re [from] people that care for you. You read them sometimes and you’re like, ‘Man, this is what we do for a living. No one passed away. We’ll get through it.’ Then, periodically, you get one or two that are just special. Every one of these guys are the same way. You have to work your way out of this. It starts with getting the first win. I said this after the game last week — the next week can’t come quick enough. I think that’s where we’re at.”

Payton feels it would “mean a lot” for them to get their first win against the Bears in Week 4.

“Well, for us, it would mean a lot,” Payton said. “Then I can answer the fun questions. We need a win. Chicago does too. They do, too. That’s why we have to win these days — Wednesday, Thursday. I thought today was a really good practice. We have to follow that up tomorrow, but a win would mean a lot for us right now.”

Chargers

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah explained that rookie OLB Tuli Tuipulotu is the team’s best pass rusher through three weeks of the season.

“The best player on the field defensively in this game was a rookie, and it was Tuli Tuipulotu,” Jeremiah said, via Fox Sports. “He was awesome. He had four or five pressures. He had a sack. He could have had three or four sacks. It’s one of those things where he generates the carnage, and everyone else gets to kind of clean it up.”

Chargers HC Brandon Staley envisions Tuipulotu as the ultimate chess piece for the defense and they plan on moving him around all over the defensive front.

“He just does a lot of things that winning edge players do,” Staley said. “He can rush the passer. He is rugged in the run game. We can move him around. He has a big-time motor. You see that motor gets him to a lot of plays. He has been around the quarterback a lot this year. We’re going to continue to need him to step up in that way.”

Chiefs

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie said missing time last season due to a hamstring injury put a chip on his shoulder going into 2023.

“[It] definitely gave me a chip coming into this year, just the impact that I can have with this defense, being able to have coach Spags’ trust. He has this thing called, ‘My job-plus.’ It’s knowing your assignment, reading your keys and (keeping) your eye discipline. Sometimes, even if you’re doing your job, when things happen or go wrong, being able to make the play when you’re needed,” said McDuffie, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

McDuffie recalled stripping Bears RB Khalil Herbert for a fumble in Week 3, where he read the screen pass to the running back.

“I knew (with) the certain look that we gave, they might check to a screen,” McDuffie said. “Sure enough, they did, and I just made a play on it. All week, coach Spags just talks about getting the ball out, punching it, stripping it. Fortunate enough, I was able to get it out.”