AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Roger Rosengarten, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

The Browns have another QB competition this offseason, this time between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson. Despite the notion of competition on the outside, Sanders said they are focused on being the best version of themselves and letting everything else take care of itself.

“I think the way how y’all look at things is different than how we look at things,” Sanders said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “We look at coming to practice every day, being the best player we can be as an individual and as a good teammate. Y’all look at it as like a competition. That’s not really nothing I’m just focused on. I’m focused on developing as a player, like doing everything, getting as comfortable as I can in the offense in the scheme and playing with that confidence I had.”

“So I think that’s all I’m really looking for and trying to improve every day, whether it’s mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually. I’m just trying to be a better person every day, and wherever that falls into place, it’ll fall into place.”

Ravens

Ravens OT Roger Rosengarten is entering the third year of his career after being a second-round pick in 2024. Rosengarten thinks his development from last season will be a “foundational block” for him in 2026 and wants to become one of the “elite right tackles in the game.”

“I think building from my first and especially my second year, the growth I had there… is going to really build that foundational block,” Rosengarten said, via RavensWire. “To where I establish myself as one of the most elite right tackles in the game.”

Rosengarten feels he improved in several areas last season, including his technique, alignments, and angles.

“Everything between my technique and certain alignments and angles… I just kept going forward,” Rosengarten said. “I kept that snowball rolling.”

Steelers

Steelers second-round WR Germie Bernard said that veteran QB Aaron Rodgers has already taken him under his wing, and he appreciated the opportunity to ask questions and soak up knowledge from a quarterback with a wealth of experience.

“Coming in as a rookie and him being an NFL vet, man, he’s just teaching me the game,” Bernard said, via Fox54 in Huntsville, Alabama. “He’s helping me catch up because he thinks I have the potential to play. He’s just pouring into me as much as he can. I just ask questions and I try to learn, be a sponge as much as I can. Receive what they’re telling me because they know the best, they’ve been played the game for a long time.”