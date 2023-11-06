AFC Notes: Skyy Moore, Aidan O’Connell, Antonio Pierce, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Dan Graziano of ESPN says he can see the Chargers moving on from one or two of the following players: WR Keenan Allen , WR Mike Williams , OLB Joey Bosa , or OLB Khalil Mack .

Mack is aging despite having a strong season in Los Angeles and is scheduled to earn about $23 million next season with none of that money being guaranteed. Meanwhile the guarantees on Bosa's deal run out after this season. He's owed $22 million in 2024 and $25.36 million in 2025.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore said he needs to do a better job of taking advantage of the opportunities given to him.

“Yeah, [I need to] just do a better job of finishing the opportunities that I get,” Moore said, via Chiefs Wire. “When they come, just make the play.”

Moore added that the team rotating wide receivers in and out doesn’t cause a challenge in getting into rhythm.

“I don’t really see it as a challenge,” Moore explained. “We’re hitting – everybody is getting in, it’s seven totally different receivers, so new weapons each play.”

Moore expects the offense to take a step forward against the Dolphins.

“I would expect us to come out firing on all cylinders,” Moore continued. “I feel like every position group knows what they have to do, and we’re going to hone into the details and get the job done.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell said that interim HC Antonio Pierce did a great job in his first game, a win over the Giants.

“He did a great job,” O’Connell said of Pierce, via Pro Football Talk. “It was a hard situation, a short week, an unfortunate situation that he took full advantage of. He’s a guy with strong convictions and you can feel his intensity when he talks. Guys believe in him and we just, all around, offense, defense, special teams, did a really good job executing.”

Pierce spoke about his feelings when it came to getting his first win as an NFL head coach, especially since it came against his former team.

“I told them just go back to our roots. How did we all get here?” Pierce said after his first win as a coach. “And I said it in (my introductory) press conference, when you were in Pop Warner, you just had to enjoy the love for the game, and I just felt like we’d lost that for a bit. Like I told you back on Thursday, if you were at practice, you would’ve seen it. Friday, same exact thing and just their focus throughout the building. Obviously, there’s videos the guys playing hoops, having fun, just enjoying themselves, but then we went to the grass, it was working, business, and they understand that. But more importantly, they wanted to do it for each other. They just wanted that feeling, that joy that they’re now celebrating, dancing and having a great time in the locker room. It’s up there, my stomach was having butterflies before the game. That’s only happened two other times in my life, and it was special, very special.”