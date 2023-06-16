AFC Notes: Sterling Shepard, Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys, Giants, Panthers

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert wants to prove “everybody wrong” in 2023 after failing to perform how he envisioned last season.

“Obviously last year didn’t go how I wanted it to or anybody wanted it to,” Tolbert, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m taking it personal. I’m looking forward to proving everybody wrong. Obviously, I hear a lot of (criticism), so I love it. I didn’t have the year that I wanted and I take full responsibility for it. I’m looking forward to making that Year 2 jump and continuing to work and build chemistry and continue to do positive things on and off the field with these guys. I’m excited for this year.”

Tolbert feels playing all three receiver positions held him back from a mental standpoint.

“I was thinking a lot more than I should be thinking, instead of just going out there and being myself,” said Tolbert. “Speed and everything is a strong point of mine, so being able to go out there and threaten (defensive backs) vertically with my speed and selling routes. Sometimes I was timid running routes and wasn’t really myself in a way.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb thinks Tolbert has shown improved route running and catching ability so far this offseason.

“He’s gotten better, route running, his ability to catch in traffic, his confidence is growing,” Lamb said. “You can see it, day by day as we go, he’s continuing to ask questions, staying late after meetings. The determination is there. All he has to do is keep working.”

Giants

Giants WR Sterling Shepard said he is “a little bit ahead” of schedule with his rehab from a torn ACL.

“I’m right on schedule, where I wanted to be,” Shepard said, via SNY. “A little bit ahead. That’s always good, but I’m just trying to take it day by day and just focus on getting back to 100 percent.”

Panthers

Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu has been watching first-overall QB Bryce Young adapt to the NFL game this offseason and says he is doing a great job so far.

“Yeah, Bryce has been great,” Ekwonu said, via PanthersWire.com. “He’s been developing really fast. Taking command of that huddle early. Just definitely excited to see his development more and more. Excited to see him grow. Yeah, he picked it up really fast. Definitely very impressive.”

“Same guy every day,” Ekwonu added of Young’s demeanor. “Calm, collected. He never really gets rattled out there no matter what’s going on with practice. The moment’s never too big, I can see that.”