Panthers Signing UDFA QB Jack Plummer

Tom Pelissero reports that the Panthers are signing former Louisville QB Jack Plummer to a contract after he went undrafted.

Plummer, 24, played at both Purdue and California before transferring to Louisville. He was named Third-team All-ACC in 2023.

In his five college seasons, Plummer started 39 of his 47 games and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 9,704 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions.

We will have more on Plummer as it becomes available.