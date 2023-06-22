AFC Notes: T.J. Watt, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor thinks that this year’s team could be the deepest one he has coached in his career so far.

“You just really kind of think through where the roster is at the 90-man and you are really encouraged from top to bottom,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “There are no players that don’t belong here. You can oftentimes get on a 90-man roster. But everyone belongs here and has a role and I’m excited to watch all these guys compete. I think this team has really high-end starters and really talented depth. You feel like this thing is way ahead of where we’ve been years past. Especially from the first day I got here.”

Taylor also commented on the recovery of CB Chidobe Awuzie, saying he is “built differently” when it comes to his rehab process.

“That’s one thing I’ve learned in five years. Always reserve injury excitement and I see the same things you guys do,” Taylor told Hobson. “Chido’s built differently. He’s done a great job attacking the rehab and doing the things you need to do coming off injury on Halloween he’s done a great job attacking the rehab and doing the things you need to do coming off the injury. Won’t make any rush of judgment on him coming back.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh noted OL Daniel Faalele will have the opportunity to compete amongst multiple positions in camp in order to find his spot.

“We’re just going to try to give him every opportunity to see kind of where he flashes,” Harbaugh said via the team’s website. “Right now is a great time. I wanted to see what he looked like – before we got out of the minicamp and the OTAs at left guard, and he looked good. He could stay a little more square and things like that, but his feet look good, his hands look good – he’s able to punch quickly with his hands and react pretty quickly in there – so I wouldn’t role him out as a potential left guard.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt spoke about tearing his pectoral while attempting to sack Bengals QB Joe Burrow last season.

“Obviously, the pec this past year was tough,” Watt said during a podcast appearance. “Just having a great offseason, feeling really good going into the season. I felt like I was playing really well in Cincinnati. But that’s just one of those things. Even on the play I got hurt, the clock was running, they were out of timeouts. Fourth quarter. It was like 20 seconds left. I got a hand-in-the-face penalty. But I had Joe Burrow locked up, and like my arm got stuck behind me. And that’s how I tore my pec. The number of times I’ve replayed that play in my mind — like if I just kept my hands low, there are no hands to the face, A. Then, B, if I just stay on my feet and wrap him up and take him down, like, game’s over, pec is fine. The number of times that I’ve driven myself nuts thinking like that.”