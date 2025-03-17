AFC Notes: Ted Karras, Joseph Ossai, Darius Slay, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals C Ted Karras was elected to the NFLPA executive committee on a two-year term.

“I’ve been involved with the NFLPA for a long time and have seen the great work that guys like Michael Thomas and Austin Ekeler have done,” Karras said in a press release. “My biggest thing will be educating and informing our player population on not only what the union does, but the benefits and programming that have been created for players. I’m excited to get to work and help lead this union.”

Paul Dehner Jr. notes that veteran G Brandon Scherff remains the most viable option for the Bengals at guard as they will likely no longer pursue Teven Jenkins .

remains the most viable option for the Bengals at guard as they will likely no longer pursue . Dehner also mentions that former Eagles LB Oren Burks could end up being an option to start for the team, as most of the notable free agent linebackers have came and gone.

Bengals

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai believes that the team will bounce back next season and spoke about his previous meeting in which the team outlined their plans for him.

“I believe in us,” Ossai said, via the Dayton Daily News. “I believe in what we have done. I believe in the players we have, even the pieces we brought in. I believe in them, the new coaches, and if we’re going to do it one year, why not run it back?” “I was in here working out for a month-and-a-half after the season and they talked about their vision for me and that gave me peace of mind with the decision even though they’re new,” Ossai added. “They see me doing what I was doing this last six, seven games with my motor. The way Golden was talking to me, he liked the way I played, and it sounded like he’s willing to give me a chance to use those attributes on the field in his defense.”

Steelers

Steelers CB Darius Slay mentioned that Hall of Fame DB Rod Woodson mentored him, inviting him to stay at his house and work out with him after Slay was drafted by the Lions. Slay is now looking to pay it forward and become a mentor to young players in Pittsburgh.

“Rod Woodson, that was my mentor coming in when I got drafted,” Slay said, via Pro Football Talk. “When I got drafted I stayed at his house for about a month and a half, learned football from him. He was telling me to always be healthy, stay out of the tub, basically make sure you’ll be able to play. He taught me a lot of formations and route recognitions, and mostly, he had me on the track a lot. Other than that, he just coached me ball and just taught me about life.”

“That’s the best part of my job,” Slay added on being a mentor. “That’s one of the biggest roles I like to take, is mentoring young guys, because a guy did it for me. . . . I’m here to always help them get better. You ask me about any DB in the game, I can tell you what their weakness is and what their strength is, because that’s how much tape I watch of DBs. It’s going to be fun.”

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says running back will be a priority for the Steelers in the draft, and they could take one anywhere from the first to the fourth round.

Steelers LB Malik Harrison ‘s two-year, $10 million deal included a $4.08 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.17 million and $4.75 million. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s two-year, $10 million deal included a $4.08 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.17 million and $4.75 million. (Aaron Wilson) Returning to the Chargers after a brief stint with the Steelers, WR Mike Williams had the following to say about his season in Pittsburgh: “Last year was terrible for me, for sure. I’m just being honest. It was terrible. Probably the worst year I’ve had in the league by far. So I’m just putting it in the past, that was the past, and I’m trying to make it feel like it didn’t happen for me.” (Paul Esden)

had the following to say about his season in Pittsburgh: “Last year was terrible for me, for sure. I’m just being honest. It was terrible. Probably the worst year I’ve had in the league by far. So I’m just putting it in the past, that was the past, and I’m trying to make it feel like it didn’t happen for me.” (Paul Esden) Former Steelers RB Najee Harris is also joining the Chargers and took a jab at Pittsburgh’s facilities: “It’s a great weight room, first of all. Even the facilities—it’s all great things. A lot of things that they provide here [Chargers facilities], and you take advantage of. This is a special thing right here—it reminded me of college at Alabama. All the resources that they have. It’s not like this everywhere.”

is also joining the Chargers and took a jab at Pittsburgh’s facilities: “It’s a great weight room, first of all. Even the facilities—it’s all great things. A lot of things that they provide here [Chargers facilities], and you take advantage of. This is a special thing right here—it reminded me of college at Alabama. All the resources that they have. It’s not like this everywhere.” Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson had an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Tony Pauline)

had an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Tony Pauline) TCU WR Savion Williams and Iowa DT Yahya Black also had official 30 visits with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)

and Iowa DT also had official 30 visits with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo) Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten will take an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)

will take an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Justin Melo) Clemson DT Payton Page had dinner with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

had dinner with Steelers HC before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers on Monday. (Ray Fittipaldo)