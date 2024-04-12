AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta hopes a top-20 value prospect falls to them at No. 30 in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“You’re hoping to get that value at that pick,” DeCosta said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the team’s site. “For us, you just hope and pray that one of those top-20 guys might be there for us at 30.”

When asked if Baltimore is “retooling” after losing several free agents this offseason, DeCosta responded they were in a similar situation last year and they will continue building the roster as the season gets closer.

“We’re in the same place as we were last year at this time. Go back and look at what some of you wrote last year and see how we ended up. We have a lot of time to make moves,” DeCosta said. “A lot of these players that we lost are excellent players. A lot of these guys were acquired in August, right? Some of these guys were acquired in September, so we’re still building, and a big part of that is going to be through the draft, which is why we’re all here today.”

DeCosta expressed confidence in their ability to identify players and develop them, pointing to former castoffs like CBs Ronald Darby and Arthur Maulet.

“There are a lot of different opportunities along the way to add players,” DeCosta said. “We’ve traded for players. We’ve drafted players. We’ve signed guys, unrestricted free agents. We’ve signed guys, ‘street’ players who have made it. We’ve worked guys out. Our coaches do a great job working guys out, giving us a chance to find guys like Ronald Darby (and) those types of players (like) Arthur Maulet and players like that, so I think we’re just really getting started. A big part of that is certainly going to be the draft, but the destination is September, not May.”

Steelers

ESPN’s Matt Miller was told by a Steelers source the team is thinking offensive line with its first pick at No. 20: “I can’t tell you the player, but I can tell you it’ll be an offensive lineman.”

Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton took an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)