AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Jim Harbaugh, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

  • Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh is wearing a heart monitor after experiencing heart problems in their recent game against the Broncos. Harbaugh said his cardiologist reassured him he has a strong heart: “Just talked to my cardiologist before I came in here. Got some test results back. ‘The Heart of an athlete’ it was a direct quote. … I think he used the word incredible.” (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice underwent season-ending knee surgery from the play against the Chargers in Week 4 after an interception. Kansas City HC Andy Reid clarified that Rice underwent PLC surgery, not ACL but the recovery timeline will likely be about the same.

“His surgery was not his ACL, it was the posteriorlateral corner — there’s damage there,” Reid said, via the team’s YouTube. “It’s probably the same result, though, as you’d get time-wise for an ACL. It takes a while for that to come back. He’ll get into his rehab and get rolling on that as we go here. That’s what it was.”

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Chiefs haven’t been particularly aggressive in the trade market for a receiver so far but they are keeping tabs on things. 
  • Chiefs DT Tershawn Wharton was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 5.

Raiders

