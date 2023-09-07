AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy returned to practice on Wednesday and appeared to be going through drills without a limp. (Chris Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers J.C. Jackson said his knee is fully healed and he’s ready to perform without restrictions: “I’m not putting no limit on my knee. I’m ready. I’m ready. I’m ready.” (Bridget Condon)

Chiefs

Eagles C Jason Kelce believes that his younger brother Travis Kelce will suit up for the Chiefs in Week 1 despite officially being diagnosed with a bone bruise after hyperextending his knee in practice.

“I know he’s got some swelling going on, but it sounds like as long as they can get that down, he’s going to have a chance to go,” Jason Kelce told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday. “The ligaments and everything are intact, structurally. From what we know right now, his knee is fine. So really it’s about getting that swelling down and seeing how bruised that bone is…I think he is going to be good to go, I really do.”

“I talked to him yesterday and I’ve done the same thing,” Jason said. “You just plant or you do something and your knee hyperextends. If I’m being truthful, the last time I did this I was making a bonfire outside and I thought I was strong enough to kick a piece of wood in half and I hyperextended my knee and did the same thing, bone bruise.”