AFC Notes: Trent Brown, Dalvin Cook, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle has seen what rookie RB Devon Achane has accomplished so far in training camp and is excited about what the future holds for the young running back.

“I’ve seen him running between tackles and break tackles and stay on his feet and do a lot of amazing stuff this camp,” Waddle said of Achane, via The Palm Beach Post. “I’m like, ‘Man, he’s going to be good.'”

“Some people think I’m fast, that I always want to run outside or do outside zone plays,” Achane said. “But you know like (Texas A&M) coach (Jimbo) Fisher said, I also can run in between the tackles. Most of my big runs in college were in between the tackles. So I felt like linebackers might overpursue. I like running in between the tackles anyway. I feel like it’s easier for me, as far as my vision and my patience.”

Jets

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the Jets are interested in signing free agent RB Dalvin Cook and aren’t looking into any other players at the position.

and aren’t looking into any other players at the position. Pauline writes New York likes how second-year RB Zonovan Knight and fifth-round RB Israel Abanikanda have played in training camp.

and fifth-round RB have played in training camp. However, Pauline points out that New York’s interest in Cook stems from them being without an “alpha” at the position with RB Breece Hall still recovering from his ACL injury.

Patriots

Patriots OT Trent Brown revealed after missing several practices that he’s dealing with an injury.

“I’m getting better,” Brown said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “Doing everything I can to get back out here with my team. It’s definitely frustrating from a personal standpoint. That’s all I can speak on. But like I said, I’m doing everything I can to get back on the field. I’m listening to the training staff and doing everything that’s asked of me so I can get back out here and get healthy. I wish I could be out here every day. I wish I didn’t miss a day.”

Brown laughed when asked if his limitations at practice were related to issues he has regarding his current contract.

“Not at all. Even though I’m not practicing, I’m still doing everything I can outside of here to try to prepare for that,” Brown noted. “But there’s nothing like full-speed reps. We do a lot of work outside of just practice and just hanging around one another. I think it’s going to be a plug-and-play situation, a next-man-up mentality. I feel we’ll be fine.”