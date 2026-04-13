AFC Notes: Trey Lance, Bo Nix, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton praised the way that QB Bo Nix has handled things since joining the organization and taking over as the starting quarterback.

“I think look, his job — and we say this all the time — is lead your team into the end zone, lead your team to wins,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “We see him every day at the facility. He’s ahead of schedule with his rehab. He likes being around football. That draft and the significance of trying to get that right is like, ‘Holy cow.’ It’s so important. We’ll be able to grade that whole class… I always say three years out, but we could begin to apply that. Then certainly 10 years out, you really know. I think the tweaks, the changes, the additions, and then understanding the challenges ahead.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is thankful to have TE Adam Trautman back, given Trautman’s role in the team’s offense and Payton’s appreciation for his blocking as a tight end.

“You know exactly what you’re getting in the player,” Payton said of Trautman, via BroncosWire.com. “Look, if we want to run the ball well, he’s one of the better blocking tight ends. He’s really good in pass protection. We evaluate every ounce of the tape. I’d be leery of someone who grabs three clips. We know exactly what Adam is. That was just going to take time to see where the market value went. So I’m glad he’s back. I don’t take him (Trautman) for granted because we knew — when you have [Ravens offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle], who has left, and you have these other coaches, [Bills offensive coordinator] Pete [Carmichael] and [Buffalo defensive coordinator] Jim [Leonhard] — the other challenge with that is, they have a little more exposure to your free agents relative to [other players]. So that was a little bit of a concern.”

Wyoming G Caden Barnett had a local visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh thinks backup QB Trey Lance can have a career resurgence, given that the former third overall pick is only 25 years old.

“Great guy, great pro, great competitor — and we saw some really good development in him last year,” Harbaugh said, via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows and Vic Tafur wrote. “And it continues. He’s at that age, right? I mean, that’s the fat part of the bat right there for a quarterback. So I’m excited for his continued progress.”

Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon had a private workout with the Chargers. (Tony Pauline)