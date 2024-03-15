AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he hopes that he can develop a relationship with QB Tua Tagovailoa outside of the building.

“That’s one thing our quarterback [Tua Tagovailoa] is going to add because, with Pat [Patrick Mahomes], we all had a relationship with Pat,” Hill said, via Dolphins Wire. “Like, we’d all hang out. We’d all do stuff outside of football, and in Miami, we’re still building that. It hasn’t got to that yet.”

Hill said the team doesn’t need Tagovailoa to be Mahomes but they need to be able to have conversations about what each side needs.

“This year, it’s going to get to that,” Hill explained. “We had some battles already, but it ain’t been a battle where it’s like we can have a conversation, but then we can come back the next play and be like, ‘Hey bro, I think you should do that.’ It’s been, ‘Nah, [expletive] you,’ I’ll talk to you later or next week. We don’t need that. It needs to be like, ‘Look, bro, we need to do this; you need to get open. I need to be better.’ And then we need to come back and talk about it, not have grudges against each other, because we’re all trying to win. Being able to have tough conversations is needed, I feel like.”

Patriots

Patriots OLB Matt Judon will have a new coach after spending the last three years in New England with former HC Bill Belichick. Judon spoke about how great Belichick was, but he also touched on the excitement around new HC Jerod Mayo.

“Belichick was a great coach,” Judon said, via Good Morning Football. “I looked up to him. I think he is one of the best to ever do it, at the clip that he did it, and the high-level IQ that he had, it was amazing to learn from him. But, I think with him leaving, it’s just new energy and new life in the building. Sometimes it’s just time, and I think it was just one of those times.”

“We’ve got new life, we’ve got new expectations and right now we’re just all getting healthy and getting back right. I think when we start, we’re all going to try to run through a wall for Mayo.”