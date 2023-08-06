AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Matt Judon, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, Bills LB coach Bobby Babich said there’s still a “true competition” for the starting middle linebacker job and they’d like to settle on a winner “sooner rather than later.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said QB Tua Tagovailoa working on his body this offseason has made him a more explosive passer and has the ability to move around in the pocket better.

“He really took his training on his body serious this offseason for a multitude of reasons, and I’ve seen various things where he has a little more short-area explosiveness, where you’re able to manipulate yourself in the pocket at a more explosive rate,” McDaniel said, via Mike Coppinger of ESPN. “I don’t know this to be fact, but it appears by my layman’s eye that he has more pitches in his arsenal; he can layer stuff and drive it just with even more command. He’s already pretty adept at [that] considering his accuracy. I think it just overall helps him feel prepared and execute a lot of things. And the residuals are apparent and various.”

Tagovailoa’s offseason program was designed to keep him on the field for the duration of a full season.

“We understand that freaky things can happen,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s football. It’s a physical sport. Not everything that you prepare for is what you’re going to get. So, I did the best that I could to get myself ready and prepped for this season as far as injuries go.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones praised OC Bill O’Brien for his communication and for making sure the two are on the same page.

“I feel like he’s done a great job communicating,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “That’s been the number one thing for us — open, honest communication. From there you just correct the things you need to get better at.”

Jones also pointed out sixth-round WR Demario Douglas has done a great job thus far in training camp.

“He’s doing a great job,” Jones said. “I think a lot of the rookie receivers are. Really, because the veterans are showing them how to do it.”

Jones told reporters a point of emphasis for him this offseason has been reacting better to adversity after that was a point of contention between him and the coaching staff last year. (Ben Volin)

Asked about recruiting free agents to play for the team on offense, Jones instead defended the players already on the roster: “I’m happy with the guys we have in the room. So, it’s hard to answer these questions, you know? I really do think we have enough. I think we have plenty enough.” (Doug Kyed)

Patriots OLB Matt Judon ‘s reworked deal includes a $7 million signing bonus and $7 million in guaranteed 2023 base salary. He was previously scheduled to make an $11 million base salary with only $2 million in guarantees, plus $1.5 million in other available bonuses. (Mike Reiss)

‘s reworked deal includes a $7 million signing bonus and $7 million in guaranteed 2023 base salary. He was previously scheduled to make an $11 million base salary with only $2 million in guarantees, plus $1.5 million in other available bonuses. (Mike Reiss) Reiss says the Patriots moved $3 million from Judon’s 2024 compensation up to 2023 to get him closer to market value this year. They also added a void year in 2025 to spread out the hit a little more from his signing bonus.