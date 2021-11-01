AFC Notes: Von Miller, Broncos, Chiefs

Von Miller

Broncos OLB Von Miller said it’s tough to accept this trade after playing in Denver for 10 years.

“It’s always tough whenever you leave. I love all my fans. I love Broncos country. When I said Broncos for life, I meant that. It was an honor and a privilege to play here. John Elway picked me. It’s life changing. Ever since then, I’ve been able to play with Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey, Brian Dawkins, Tim Tebow. All of these guys, man. It’s an honor and a privilege. It’s still kind of hard to put into words. Still kind of raw,” Miller said, via Troy Renck.

Miller added he was surprised by the deal.

“It was a surprise. You see this stuff in the media every year for the last four years, you see it. You never know,” Miller said. “This team, they’re going to start winning soon. They have a lot of great players, a lot of great coaches here. The staff is amazing. I wanted to be a part of it to fix it. you’ve got to keep moving. Got to keep moving.”

Broncos

According to NFL Media’s James Palmer, the Broncos might use the picks acquired in the Miller deal to try and trade for a quarterback.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post quotes a league source who praised GM George Paton for the Miller trade: “You probably are trading the player for the third-rounder and (retaining) the money for the second-rounder. That’s the best way to put it. It’s pretty good for a player who probably wasn’t going to be there next year. Good deal for George.”

KUSA's Mike Klis says at least four teams were interested in trading for Miller.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Broncos would’ve only gotten a fifth-round compensatory pick at most had Miller left in free agency because he had 10 years of experience.

NBC Sports’ Peter King expects the Broncos to receive trade calls on CB Kyle Fuller and DB Kareem Jackson .

and DB . NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb should return soon.

should return soon. Broncos HC Vic Fangio said the offense needs to be more explosive: “Need to push the ball more. Teddy is capable of doing that. Protection has to be there for that happen.” (Klis)

said the offense needs to be more explosive: “Need to push the ball more. Teddy is capable of doing that. Protection has to be there for that happen.” (Klis) Broncos OT Garett Bolles has a grade 2 ankle sprain and will miss Sunday’s game in Week 9. (Klis)

has a grade 2 ankle sprain and will miss Sunday’s game in Week 9. (Klis) Fangio mentioned OT Calvin Anderson can fill in at left tackle while Bolles is out: “I have total confidence in Calvin Anderson. Calvin is a good offensive lineman.” (Klis)

Chiefs

NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that the Chiefs should trade for Texans WR Chris Conley and bring him back to Kansas City, hinting that Houston would be willing to part with the veteran.