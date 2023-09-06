AFC Notes: Von Miller, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills LB Von Miller spoke about being placed on the physically unable to perform list and commented on GM Brandon Beane.

“Physically I feel good, I just needed more time for football in general, not necessarily my knee,” Miller told Josina Anderson. “Ultimately it wasn’t my decision and that’s what makes Brandon Beane the best GM in all of sports. I trust the Bills like no other team that I’ve been on…I feel good, I just needed more time for my overall health. The thing that I feel Beane is good at, is that he is able to see Von as a whole. Even though I feel good, he’s able to make those important decisions like he’s been doing. He’s the best GM in all of sports. It’s just four more weeks. I waited this long. I can wait four more weeks. I’ll still be there.”

Jets

With new QB Aaron Rodgers comparing him to WR Davante Adams, Jets WR Garrett Wilson wants to prove himself despite being the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“That’s awesome, man, that’s awesome,” Wilson said of the comments, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “But I gotta go out and prove it every day, every time I take the field that I’m even worthy of being in the same sentence as a player like that, and that’s what I plan to do.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick mentioned that he isn’t sure that QB Matt Corral will be the No.2 quarterback on the depth chart.

The team still has the ability to call Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham up from the practice squad three times before they would have to be subjected to waivers again.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Belichick said, via NESN.com. “He hasn’t even been on the field yet. We’ll see.”

Belichick mentioned that CB Jack Jones should be available for the team in Week 1. (Doug Kyed)