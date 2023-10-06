AFC Notes: Von Miller, J.C. Jackson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott is happy to get DE Von Miller back into the fold defensively but didn’t elaborate on what to expect from him in the near future.

“Having him back, it’s been a journey for him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a guy with such a positive mindset, mental toughness,” McDermott said, via Bills Wire. “Positive guy and brings a lot to our building. We’ll see, one day at a time.”

Miller said that his return to the field was much like riding a bike.

“It felt like riding a bike–an old bike–but it felt like I was just hopping back on the bike again, getting back out there with my teammates,” he added.

Jets

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich said DE Bryce Huff could become an every-down player for them: “This is a guy that has the potential to play every single down. He’s a tremendous asset for us … we are so fortunate to have this guy because he is an elite rusher,” via Zack Rosenblatt.

said DE could become an every-down player for them: “This is a guy that has the potential to play every single down. He’s a tremendous asset for us … we are so fortunate to have this guy because he is an elite rusher,” via Zack Rosenblatt. Ulbrich said DE Carl Lawson ‘s limited role is because he missed time in training camp with a back injury: “As he gets healthier, he’s going to play more and more.” (Rosenblatt)

‘s limited role is because he missed time in training camp with a back injury: “As he gets healthier, he’s going to play more and more.” (Rosenblatt) Ulbrich thinks they need to get DE Will McDonald “more involved” and he’s someone who is improving each game: “We gotta get him more involved… With every game, he’s going to get a little more burn.” (Rosenblatt)

“more involved” and he’s someone who is improving each game: “We gotta get him more involved… With every game, he’s going to get a little more burn.” (Rosenblatt) When asked about Broncos HC Sean Payton‘s criticism about Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett‘s time in Denver, Hackett responded Payton has never reached out to him but wants to be clear Week 5 is not about him: “This game is about those guys out on those field. It’s not about me,” via Zack Rosenblatt.

Patriots

Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai is excited to have CB J.C. Jackson back with the team after they acquired him from Los Angeles.

“He had great years when he was here,” Tavai said, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. “I’m excited to see him back in a Patriots uniform.”

Patriots TE Hunter Henry recalled Jackson’s 2021 season with New England where he recorded eight interceptions and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

“That year, he made a lot of plays, that’s for sure,” Henry said. “He’s a ball hawk, was around the ball it seemed like all the time. So, excited to have a guy like that back in this scheme.”

Patriots QB Mac Jones said Jackson was a good mentor for him during his rookie year.

“JC was a great player,” Jones said. “Obviously he taught me a lot my rookie year. Just aggressive. He has a very good knack for the ball.”