AFC Notes: Willie Gay, Greg Penner, Antonio Pierce, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos owner Greg Penner admitted that the team could’ve handled negotations with QB Russell Wilson differently.

“Anytime you have a situation like this, and you try to have these conversations, it’s not always going to be easy,” Penner said, via Broncos Wire. “You always look back and there’s different ways you can handle things. I’m sure in this case, we could have done some things in a different way. Again, our goal was to try and see if there was a nice, constructive path forward that was amenable to both parties.”

Penner added that the financial aspect will not create a significant impact in their decision with Wilson.

“The financial part of it is a significant component, in terms of how this works out in the future, but that’s not what will drive the decision,” Penner said. “The decision will be driven by what’s in the best interest of this football team winning games.”

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Willie Gay posted the following on his X account after the win over Miami in the Wild Card round: “ It’s looking like I’ve probably played my last game in Arrowhead . Damn, I’m going to miss that place. Nothing like it lets go get this Ring to end it the right way.”

Raiders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says former NFL DL Richard Seymour has been consulting with the Raiders on their current search for a new GM. Seymour himself is a candidate to join Las Vegas in some official capacity in the next few years.

has been consulting with the Raiders on their current search for a new GM. Seymour himself is a candidate to join Las Vegas in some official capacity in the next few years. Regarding the current search, Breer has gotten the sense that Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds is the top challenger to interim GM Champ Kelly , with both men also getting interviews elsewhere.

is the top challenger to interim GM , with both men also getting interviews elsewhere. He adds Kelly and Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce are not necessarily a package deal in or out, with the Raiders indicating those decisions will be made independently.

are not necessarily a package deal in or out, with the Raiders indicating those decisions will be made independently. Pierce on the thought of getting the full-time head coaching position: “It’s a dream. I don’t want to pinch myself just yet until it becomes official and we put a stamp on this bad boy, but I’m very humbled and honored.” (RaidersWire)