AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills LBs coach Al Holcomb was in attendance at UNC’s Pro Day. (Mike Kaye)

Jets

Jets owner Woody Johnson said the team will keep QB Zach Wilson if no trade comes to fruition.

“If we don’t trade him, we’re going to keep him,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Johnson believes that if Wilson had the opportunity to learn behind someone like QB Aaron Rodgers, his career trajectory would be different.

“I feel badly about Zach in some ways because last year it would’ve been a great — it would’ve been the first time he could just sit back and watch a master at work, and he’s never had that,” Johnson said. “He’s been in the fire from Day 1, and I think that’s what he needs. He needs to be in a place where he can observe for a while. He’s got the skill. He can do everything. There’s a reason we drafted him No. 2 overall, and I have confidence that he’ll get there at some point.”

Johnson admitted that Wilson could use a fresh start.

“It’s possible that he could do it here,” Johnson added. “From his standpoint, it’s probably better if he changes faces and he gets to a new place. He can wipe the slate clean in that way. I think that would probably be better for him.”

Patriots

PFN’s Adam Caplan said New England is looking to add an impact player at the wide receiver position this offseason.

“Not only did the Patriots have serious interest in signing WR Calvin Ridley, but a league source with knowledge of the situation said the team has looked into the trade market for other veterans at the position. As another source points out, New England has gotten little production out of the wide receiver position for years (especially drafted players), and they’re looking to add at least one impact player at the position this offseason.”