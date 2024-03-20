AFC Notes: Zack Moss, Patrick Peterson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

New Bengals RB Zack Moss will come in to replace RB Joe Mixon, who spent the last five years as the team’s starting back. Moss talked about what he can contribute to the offense this year.

“I’ve been in a pass-happy offense before and in that role you just kind of find out ways where you can help the team,” Moss said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “When I was in Buffalo, that was, okay, how can I be a better pass blocker? And that helped prepare me for each and every step that I’ve gone to and it’s helped me out as a back throughout the years. Here, these guys do a great job and when you have the talent like that outside, it makes sense. However I can help this team. Of it’s catching the ball, running the ball, trying to keep Joe [Burrow] clean as much as I can with the big guys up front, whatever my role is being called of that week, that’s what I’m going to try and do.”

Browns

Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie will have an official visit with the Browns. (Justin Melo)

Steelers

Free agent DB Patrick Peterson said he’s leaving the door open for a return to Pittsburgh and said he wants to make another run at winning a championship.

“I would love to return back to Pittsburgh, had a great, me and coach Tomlin had a great dialogue when I got that dreaded call of being released,” Peterson said, via PFT. “But being there in Pittsburgh I had the time of my life, being with coach Tomlin, seeing how he was able to get his guys up week in and week out, no matter what the circumstances were, he told me the door’s still open for business, so we’ll see what happens here in the next couple weeks and month or two, and hopefully I can be a Pittsburgh Steeler again. But a team that is looking for a veteran corner, I’m out there. I definitely want to give it another shot to fulfill my long dream and to go win a championship.”