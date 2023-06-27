AFC Notes: Zay Flowers, Broderick Jones, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LB Jacob Phillips has suffered three season-ending injuries in three straight seasons in Cleveland, his last being a torn pectoral muscle in Week 7 against the Ravens in 2022.

“I’ve learned some things about myself,” Phillips told Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I’ve learned some things about the process, I’ve learned some things about just the life in the NFL. You always try and grow from all your experiences. But as far as the impact that this year will have, it’s going to be a big one, obviously. Going into my last year … I take everything how it comes and just blessed for every opportunity.”

“It is definitely kind of like a paradox where you look at an hourglass, half-full or half-empty,” Phillips added. “You could say going into your last year, you could look at it like that or you could just look at it going into a year where you know you are able to excel and prove something. So I think it’s just obviously a mindset thing and I think that has grown for me just as I’ve gotten older. I think I feel a lot different this year. I gained a considerable amount of weight in an effort to try and stay injury free. Also while I gained weight, I measured my speed and my speed stayed consistent. So I feel completely different. I know that when the pads get on, it’s going to definitely feel a lot different. I think this is the strongest and biggest I’ve been in my life.”

Browns LB coach Jason Tarver is aware of Phillip’s injury struggles but has been impressed with how he has responded given his young age.

“Three season-ending injuries is really hard on your brain to come back from because it’s just, you don’t know if you’re ever going to be able to do it again and that can really drive you one way or other, can create doubt,” Tarver said. “What I’ve been impressed with Jacob is, although he has those and you have to work through ’em, he’s just worked his body. He’s really, really worked on his body. He is super strong and super flexible right now and just excited for him.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh noted first-round Zay Flowers has a soft-tissue injury that limited him during OTAs, but isn’t expected to linger long. Ravens WR coach Greg Lewis praised Flowers for still picking up the team’s offense quickly.

“He’s an eager player, eager learner,” Lewis said via the team’s website. “[He] wants to be great at everything he does – and it’s been fantastic to see him out here getting the opportunity to make some plays. His quickness and explosion show up daily, and how he catches the ball. It’s been fantastic to get him out here and get him going.”

Steelers

Steelers first-round OT Broderick Jones responded to questions about getting first-team reps at left tackle during practice sessions.

“Everyone is getting reps all around the board,” Jones said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’m taking it day by day, rep by rep, trying to get better. I’m learning new stuff on a daily basis. There are a lot of things to be learned, and there is a lot of stuff I don’t know. There is a lot of stuff I have to figure out. At the end of the day, being around older guys, talking to them, taking it in, and soaking in the knowledge will help me.”