AFC Rumors: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says that the presence of QB Joe Burrow is actually making the Bengals a top destination in free agency, which is uncommon for Cincinnati.
- However, he adds the Bengals’ policy of not guaranteeing anything besides the signing bonus could be an obstacle to some deals.
- Graziano lists the Bengals among the teams expected to be interested in Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds Jensen could make as much as $15 million a year on a new deal.
Ravens
At one point last season, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson looked like a legitimate candidate for what would have been his second MVP award, as the injury-riddled Ravens were at the top of the AFC thanks in large part to his heroics. Baltimore ran out of steam, though, and Jackson missed the final five games with an injured ankle. That leaves plenty of room for improvement going into his fifth season.
“Lately, since I’ve been in the league, defenses have been changing,” Jackson said on UNINTERRUPTED’s The Shop. “They don’t play me like they play other defenses. I’ve got to get ready for a dog fight every game. They’re going to play their best.”
Asked what he wants to change, Jackson responded, “My approach. My mindset. Just a lot maturer. I felt like I was a little immature, not in a bad way, but just like…”
Jackson also said something notable when asked what lessons he takes from LeBron James, specifically with regards to his contract. Jackson is his own agent and has not yet signed an extension with Baltimore.
“Everything. Being a champion. I feel like that’s the one thing I wanna take from him, if anything else. Being a champion and being a billionaire,” he said. “That’s just what I’ve been thinking about since I was a little kid. Being a billionaire and being a champion.”
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists the Ravens among the teams expected to be interested in Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen. Jeremy Fowler adds Jensen could make as much as $15 million a year on a new deal.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Ravens FB Patrick Ricard lined up at tight end on 40 percent of his snaps last season and a new team might envision a larger role in that capacity, which Ricard would be open to. Tight ends typically make a lot more than fullbacks.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson lists the Ravens as one of the potential suitors for Texans S Justin Reid, who is expected to draw an offer for more money as a free agent than Houston wants to match.
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Steelers are involved as a potential landing spot for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers if he decides he wants out of Green Bay, but more on the periphery of the situation.
- One source Fowler talked to was doubtful that another team would be able to meet Green Bay’s asking price even if Rodgers decided he wanted out.
- Tony Pauline of PFN reported that the Steelers were interested in QB Mitchell Trubisky and is now adding the Giants to that list, as they may look to bring him in to compete with QB Daniel Jones.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano lists the Steelers among the teams expected to be interested in Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen. Fowler adds Jensen could make as much as $15 million a year on a new deal.
