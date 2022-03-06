AFC Rumors: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

At one point last season, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson looked like a legitimate candidate for what would have been his second MVP award, as the injury-riddled Ravens were at the top of the AFC thanks in large part to his heroics. Baltimore ran out of steam, though, and Jackson missed the final five games with an injured ankle. That leaves plenty of room for improvement going into his fifth season.

“Lately, since I’ve been in the league, defenses have been changing,” Jackson said on UNINTERRUPTED’s The Shop. “They don’t play me like they play other defenses. I’ve got to get ready for a dog fight every game. They’re going to play their best.”

Asked what he wants to change, Jackson responded, “My approach. My mindset. Just a lot maturer. I felt like I was a little immature, not in a bad way, but just like…”

Jackson also said something notable when asked what lessons he takes from LeBron James, specifically with regards to his contract. Jackson is his own agent and has not yet signed an extension with Baltimore.