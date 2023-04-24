AFC Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks TCU WR Quentin Johnston could be an intriguing fit for the Bills in the first round as they look ahead to 2024, as he’s doubtful they’ll be able to afford to keep WR Gabriel Davis.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King has heard the Bills like North Carolina WR Josh Downs and could take him in the first round.
- The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia notes once the Bills start digging into extension this offseason, their top priority will easily be a new deal for DT Ed Oliver given they don’t really have anyone under contract at defensive tackle past this year.
- He adds the position he just can’t shake for the Bills in the first round is wide receiver given how inconsistent their offense became at times last season.
- Buscaglia thinks the Bills will prioritize someone who could play interchangeably between slot and flanker, which for him puts Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Boston College’s Zay Flowers and USC’s Jordan Addison at the top of the board.
- If the Bills are comfortable with Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt‘s adjustment coming from the Volunteers’ unique offense, Buscaglia adds he could be a consideration.
- He could also see Johnston fitting as a long-term replacement for Davis but he thinks the Bills will put a higher priority on players with more flexibility.
- Bills GM Brandon Beane said at his pre-draft press conference he gets antsy sometimes watching the board, so Buscaglia notes not to rule out Buffalo trading up as high as No. 20 to make sure they get a receiver.
Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes a Texas A&M source has informed him the Dolphins have spent a ton of time with RB Devon Achane, who’s an option at some point on Day 2.
- He adds tight end is another position he gets the sense Miami views as a priority.
- With only four picks, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Dolphins would love to trade back, with their first pick coming at No. 51. He also thinks tight end is a need but it’s a deep class.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King adds if there were some way for the Dolphins to have a shot at Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, then HC Mike McDaniel would be on board. He’s expected to be off the board well before they pick, though.
- Georgia RB Kenny McIntosh had a top 30 visit with the Dolphins. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- Rich Cimini reports the most likely pick for the Jets at No. 13 was Georgia OT Broderick Jones, given that Ohio State OT Paris Johnson is already selected at that point. It’s unclear if he’ll be available at their new pick at No. 15.
- Cimini adds the Jets could also select OT Darnell Wright if OT Peter Skoronski is already drafted or trade down.
- When it comes to Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cimini doesn’t buy the buzz that the Jets are interested in drafting the receiver.
- ESPN’s Todd McShay mentions the Jets could try to trade back if all the offensive tackles are gone when they pick.
