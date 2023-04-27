AFC Rumors: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, he’s heard a serious drumbeat about the Bills having a high opinion of North Carolina WR Josh Downs, who would fit a need for them as a slot receiver.
- If receiver isn’t an option late in the first round, Breer highlights Alabama S Brian Branch and Iowa LB Jack Campbell as players who could interest Buffalo.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline has also heard the Bills buzz on Downs but he highlights Iowa State DE Will McDonald IV as a player the Bills have been doing a lot of late research on. He could be a pivot option for them late in the first round.
Jets
- Jets’ new QB Aaron Rodgers called coming to New York a surreal experience during his introductory press conference: “This is a surreal day for me after spending 18 years in the same city … I’m here because I believe in this team,” via Zack Rosenblatt.
- Regarding what drew him to the Jets, Rodgers said OC Nathaniel Hackett was a “big reason” and pointed out Green Bay lost to New York last season: “They smoked us last year, so I knew they had a good team,” via Connor Hughes.
- Rodgers added he’s not interested in a rebuilding project and came to win a championship: “I’m an old guy. So I want to be part of a team that can win it all,” per Mark Maske.
- Rodgers isn’t forecasting how things will work out past 2023: “Right now I am just going to focus on this season,” per Josina Anderson.
- When pressed on his plans past next season, Rodgers said he plans on playing for the Jets “for the foreseeable future”: “The reason I take care of myself is because I’ve always dreamed about being a starter into my 40s. I turn 40 later this year. I’m going to be here for the foreseeable future,” via Ryan Wood.
- Rodgers isn’t there to be a “savior” of the organization: “I’m not here to be a savior of any kind,” via Rich Cimini.
- Jets owner Woody Johnson said they had no hesitation in acquiring Rodgers despite not knowing for certain if he’ll play past 2023: “None. No.” (Rosenblatt)
- Tom Pelissero writes that Rodgers appears likely to participate in voluntary workouts and OTAs given the quarterback said he plans on being in New York for the entire offseason.
- Jets GM Joe Douglas on the trade: “A long time in the making, still not finalized. A historic trade for this franchise.” (Rich Cimini)
- Douglas on if Rodgers will play beyond 2023: “I don’t want to put words in Aaron’s mouth … we’re excited about this opportunity, this deal.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Douglas on what the future holds for former second overall pick QB Zach Wilson: “This is going to be a great thing for Zach. Zach’s ceiling is unlimited.” (Rosenblatt)
- As for DT Quinnen Williams and a contract extension, Douglas said he’s “optimistic” and “trending to a good place” on a potential deal. (Rosenblatt)
- Veteran WR Corey Davis also drew praise from Douglas, who said Davis is a “valued member of this team and franchise.” (Rosenblatt)
- Douglas on the compensation sent to the Packers: “We’re comfortable with how this deal is shaped. In any negotiation, I don’t think anyone walks away where you feel you won everything. But ultimately our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team. We were able to agree to terms on that yesterday and are excited to get him in here.” (Mike Garafolo)
Patriots
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, all the teams picking in the 10-14 range have been doing homework on either trading down or trading up into the top ten, including the Patriots.
- Breer explains this is seen as a class without a lot of first-round-caliber players and the cliff starts to hit at right about 10. That means teams either want to move up to make sure they secure someone with a good grade or move back to add draft capital and still likely get someone they would have taken with their original pick, or similar.
