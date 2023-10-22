AFC Rumors: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Dianna Russini reports that the Broncos have no plans for a fire sale, despite their disappointing season thus far. Even so, they’ll listen to offers on every player.

Russini has been told Denver could look to move defensive players more so than on offense.

Broncos S Kareem Jackson was fined $43,709 for unnecessary roughness.

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy said it’s hard for players to jump in and make an impact immediately, but WR Mecole Hardman‘s knowledge of the system gives him a leg up.

“You’ve got to remember, too, a lot of this for him is ‘riding a bike’ and ‘jumping back into it,’ but [he] also just spent several months learning somewhat of a new offense and new terms,” Nagy said, via PFT. “So, right away it’s not always just super simple, but it is certainly easier for someone like him who’s been here to come back in and go. So plan-wise, [we’ll] see where he’s at physically, mentally, and then see where we’re at too with everyone else and try to fit him in because he can do some good things for us.”

Chiefs S Mike Edwards was fined $16,391 for a hit on a quarterback.

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness.

Raiders

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Raiders have been shopping WR Hunter Renfrow in trade talks.

in trade talks. Russini also confirms that the Raiders have been inquiring about potential deals for pass rushers.

NFL Media reports Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is out with “overall back soreness.” However, there is a lot of optimism in Las Vegas that Garoppolo is back in Week 8 and misses just one game.