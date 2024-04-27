Raiders Officially Sign 17 UDFAs

The Raiders officially signed 17 undrafted free agents following the draft.
The following is a full list of players being signed by Las Vegas:
- Carter Bradley QB South Alabama
- Clark Barrington G Baylor
- Andrew Coker T TCU
- Jeff Foreman WR Arkansas State
- Tomari Fox DT North Carolina
- TJ Franklin DE Baylor
- Amari Gainer DE North Carolina
- Demarcus Governor CB Northern Iowa
- Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State
- Jake Johanning G Furman
- Ramel Keyton WR Tennessee
- Will Putnam C Clemson
- Phalen Sanford S Nebraska
- Noah Shannon DT Iowa
- Ja’Quan Sheppard CB Maryland
- Ron Stone DE Washington State
- Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech
Bradley, 24, is the son of Colts DC Gus Bradley and was named Second-team All-Sun Belt in 2022.
In six college seasons, Bradley completed 678 of his 1078 passes (62.9 percent) for 8,372 yards to go along with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.
