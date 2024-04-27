Raiders Officially Sign 17 UDFAs

The Raiders officially signed 17 undrafted free agents following the draft.

The following is a full list of players being signed by Las Vegas:

Carter Bradley QB South Alabama Clark Barrington G Baylor Andrew Coker T TCU Jeff Foreman WR Arkansas State Tomari Fox DT North Carolina TJ Franklin DE Baylor Amari Gainer DE North Carolina Demarcus Governor CB Northern Iowa Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State Jake Johanning G Furman Ramel Keyton WR Tennessee Will Putnam C Clemson Phalen Sanford S Nebraska Noah Shannon DT Iowa Ja’Quan Sheppard CB Maryland Ron Stone DE Washington State Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech

Bradley, 24, is the son of Colts DC Gus Bradley and was named Second-team All-Sun Belt in 2022.

In six college seasons, Bradley completed 678 of his 1078 passes (62.9 percent) for 8,372 yards to go along with 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.