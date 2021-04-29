AFC Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Steelers

Broncos
- Tony Pauline reports the Broncos trading for QB Teddy Bridgewater will not impact their first-round pick: “The trade for Teddy Bridgewater is not going to have any bearing on the Denver Broncos not taking a QB at Pick 9.”
- According to Mike Klis, the Broncos could look into drafting a “project-type” at quarterback, like North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, after trading for Bridgewater.
- ESPN’s Kimberley Martin notes the Broncos always made the most sense as a trade destination for Bridgewater and consistently showed the most interest in him this offseason.
- Bridgewater’s team was also involved in talks and the veteran quarterback is happy to be landing in Denver.
Raiders
- According to Albert Breer, the Raiders have done a lot of work on Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley.
- Breer also reports the Raiders have done some work about potentially moving up and for whatever it’s worth they’ve done some scouting, including virtual meetings, with some of the top quarterback prospects.
Steelers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is happy to have LB Vince Williams back and believes he is a great example of the type of player the team needs.
“Vince Williams is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Vince Williams bleeds black and gold,” Tomlin said via Pro Football Talk. “And really, his decision to come back is really just an example of an opportunity for him to display that. I can’t say that I’m surprised by that, knowing what I’ve known about Vince and his level of commitment — not only to the game of football but to us and how we go about our business.”
