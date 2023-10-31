AFC Rumors: Davante Adams, Jimmy Garoppolo, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams set a career-high with 27 carries in Week 8: “I feel like everything was good. We had a good game plan from Coach Payton. I felt like a lot of my carries at the end were just to run the clock out. So I felt straight. … I just felt like we dominated the game.” (Troy Renck)

Chiefs

The Chiefs aren’t expected to make any significant moves at the trade deadline, according to Albert Breer.

Breer adds that the team will continue to fill out it’s roster with cheaper players and will rely on rookie WR Rashee Rice and WR Skyy Moore to continue to head up the receiving core.

Raiders

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo and WR Davante Adams both recounted their loss to the Lions on Monday Night Football and will not look back fondly on the game, wondering how things could have gone better.

“I mean, you have good days and bad days,” Garoppolo said, via NFL.com. “Today was a bad day. No sugarcoating it. I mean, it is what it is, so I just got to play better. I mean, myself, I have to play better. There are a bunch of little things, but that would solve a lot of problems. I’ll never make an excuse like that. It is what it is, we’re in the season now. People don’t care if you have excuses or not, so you just — you’ve got to go out there and play. I’ve got to play better. And it’s just a bunch of little things, man. I mean, it’s frustrating because you have the good days, you have the bad days, but we’ve just got to string them together. We’ve got to come out here and play better. There’s just so much love in that locker room, man. It sucks that we performed like that tonight.”

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say at this moment,” Adams told reporters in the locker room. “I truly don’t. I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I’m going to just, I truly, I just don’t know.It’s not hard to maintain the confidence in our offense. It’s just hard to curb your frustration when you can’t put it together when you know you should. Just keep trying to get better. Keep trying to get better.”