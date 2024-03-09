AFC Rumors: Mike Williams, L’Jarius Sneed, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

According to Jason La Canfora, the expectation around the NFL is that the Chargers will move either WRs Keenan Allen or Mike Williams and either EDGE Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack this offseason.

“They want to move Williams, but they can’t get what they want with him coming off the ACL [tear],” said a GM. “But they’re trading one of them. I think that’s a total start over for [new coach Jim] Harbaugh. Out with the old.”

A separate GM who spoke with La Canfora predicted that either Bosa or Mack could end up with the Lions

“I think Mack or Bosa ends up in Detroit,” the GM tells La Canfora.

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes the Chargers would be an ideal landing spot for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs.

Chiefs

SI.com’s Albert Breer writes that while the Chiefs love CB L’Jarius Sneed , he’s “probably headed elsewhere” because of cap limitations.

Breer believes Sneed could return a second-round pick in a trade and his new contract should surpass $20 million annually.

Breer doesn’t expect Kansas City to make a run at Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley in free agency because of his cost, but he does think they will add a receiver “probably in the draft.”

Jason La Canfora says not everyone is convinced that Chris Jones will be back with the Chiefs in 2024.

However, La Canfora adds that the industry consensus is that the Chiefs will increase their spending on the offensive side of the ball with receiver being an obvious place to start.

Raiders

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post believes a reunion between the Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs could be in order this offseason.

La Canfora also reports that the Raiders are monitoring the situation involving Bears QB Justin Fields.