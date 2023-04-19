Alabama DE Will Anderson Visiting Seahawks

According to Tom Pelissero, Alabama DE Will Anderson is visiting the Seattle Seahawks on a top 30 visit.

Today is the last day for top 30 visits. Anderson is widely expected to be a top-five pick, and it’s possible he could end up in Seattle depending on how things shake out.

Anderson’s only other two reported visits are with the Texans and Lions.

Anderson, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Anderson rated as his No. 1 overall player and No. 1 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OLB DeMarcus Ware.

During his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception returned for a touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 games.