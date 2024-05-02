Seahawks Haven’t Ruled Out Re-Signing RB Rashaad Penny

Seahawks GM John Schneider said he hasn’t ruled out re-signing free agent RB Rashaad Penny and it’s “possible” they bring him back, via Gregg Bell.

Penny, a former first-round pick of the Seahawks, visited with Seattle last month but remains unsigned.

Seattle has five running backs on the roster currently after reportedly signing George Holani and TaMerik Williams as undrafted free agents. The Seahawks double-dipped in the draft last year with Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh to go along with Kenneth Walker.

On paper, that’s a pretty full room, but it’s possible an injury during training camp could open up a spot for Penny.

Penny, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He finished out his four-year, $10,765,436 rookie contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. However, they opted to re-sign him to a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

Penny departed last year for a one-year contract with the Eagles.

In 2023, Penny appeared in three games for the Eagles and rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries to go along with one reception for five yards receiving and no touchdowns.

