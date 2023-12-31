All Indications Saints HC Dennis Allen Will Get Third Season

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, all current indications are that Saints HC Dennis Allen has enough job security to earn him a third season in 2024.

New Orleans is 7-8 in Allen’s second season and while they are still alive for a potential playoff berth, it’s fair to say the Saints have not lived up to expectations in 2023, either their own or from the outside.

Still, Rapoport notes Saints owner Gayle Benson and GM Mickey Loomis have made their support for Allen clear and consistent. Barring some sort of spectacular collapse, he should get a third season.

However, Rapoport adds some significant changes could be coming with a thorough examination of the offensive side of the ball slated for this offseason.

Jonathan Jones reports while QB Derek Carr is expected back for the 2024 season at this point, the Saints could make a change at play-caller with OC Pete Carmichael getting the axe.

Allen, 51, began his coaching career at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

The Saints opted to name Allen head coach following Sean Payton’s decision to retire.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

In two years in New Orleans, Allen has led the team to a record of 14-18 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ coaching decisions as the news is available.