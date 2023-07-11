Alvin Kamara Reaches Plea Deal In Assault Case

According to Kyle Paine and David Charns, Saints RB Alvin Kamara has agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of the peace, dropping the previous felony charge for an incident in Las Vegas at the Pro Bowl in 2022.

They report Kamara will have to do community service and pay $100,000 to the victim in the case for his medical bills.

Now that the legal resolution to this case has been finalized, expect the NFL to make a decision on potential discipline for Kamara soon.

The league’s policy is not to interfere with the legal process but Kamara’s plea deal does not necessarily mean he’ll avoid a suspension if the NFL finds he violated their personal conduct policy.

Kamara, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his four-year, $3.85 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He was set to make a base salary of $9.4 million in 2023 when he restructured his deal earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Kamara appeared in 15 games for the Saints and rushed for 897 yards on 223 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 57 receptions for 490 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kamara as the news is available.