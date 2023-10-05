Arrest Warrant Lifted For Patriots CB J.C. Jackson

The arrest warrant for Patriots CB J.C. Jackson has been lifted following the cornerback’s appearance in Massachusetts court this week, per Nicole Menner.

The warrant was initially issued last month after Jackson failed to appear in court for a probation violation hearing related to a 2021 speeding charge.

However, it appears the matter is on its way to a resolution, as Jackson appeared in court Thursday and paid a fine.

The veteran was just traded from the Chargers back to New England this week after starting his career with the Patriots.

Jackson, 27, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year restricted free agent contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson and he later signed a five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.

He was due a base salary of $12 million in 2023 and $12.375 million in 2024.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in two games for the Chargers and recorded three total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections.