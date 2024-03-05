At Least Six Teams Viewed As Primary Suitors For Saquon Barkley

Pat Leonard, citing sources, lists six teams who are viewed as potential primary suitors for Giants QB Saquon Barkley now that he’s officially going to test free agency.

Leonard’s list includes:

Bears Eagles Patriots Raiders Ravens Texans

All need help at running back to some degree and enough cap space to make a splash. Other reports have indicated Barkley would love to land in Houston.

Ryan Dunleavy‘s sources echo the Texans and Eagles as fits, while he would also add the Cowboys and Chargers.

It’s also a possibility Barkley could return to New York if he doesn’t like what he finds in free agency. It’s not yet clear how aggressive other teams will be, as the whole league is wary of investing too much in the running back position.

Last year Barkley turned down deals that were reportedly in the neighborhood of $11 million a year.

Barkley, 27, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games for the Giants and rushed for 962 yards on 247 attempts with six rushing touchdowns to go along with 41 receptions on 60 targets for 280 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.