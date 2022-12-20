Bears Announce Five Moves, Including Designating RB Khalil Herbert To Return & Signing DE Terrell Lewis To PS

The Chicago Bears announced they have designated RB Khalil Herbert to return from injured reserve.

#Bears roster move:

RB Khalil Herbert has been designated to return from IR. He has returned to practice but remains on Reserve/Injured list. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 20, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for Herbert to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Bears also announced they have waived CB Justin Layne and signed LB Elijah Lee off the Chiefs practice squad in a corresponding move.

Chicago also added LB Kuony Deng and DE Terrell Lewis to the practice squad.

Herbert, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $825,000 for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Herbert has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and rushed for 403 yards on 103 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 96 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.

Lewis, 24, was a third-round pick for the Rams in the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,638,592 rookie contract that includes a $933,523 signing bonus.

However, the Rams waived Lewis in the third year of that deal.

In 2022, Lewis has appeared in 11 games for the Rams. He picked up 13 total tackles, including two tackles for loss. He has one sack on the year, one interception and two passes defended.