Bears Cut DB Beanie Bishop From Suspended List With Settlement

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Bears released DB Beanie Bishop from the suspended list with an injury settlement.

The NFL suspended Bishop for the first three games of the season for violating their substance abuse policy.

Bishop, 26, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025 after making the team as a rookie and playing out his first season.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts after camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Bishop was cut by the Steelers at the beginning of November and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad. New Orleans cut him loose in late July.

The Bears inked Bishop to a deal in August but he was suspended the first three games of the season.

In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and four interceptions.