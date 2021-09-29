Bears Designating LB Danny Trevathan To Return From IR

Bears HC Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that they’re designating LB Danny Trevathan to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Bears to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Chicago placed Trevathan on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

Trevathan, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. After four years in Denver, Trevathan signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $12 million guaranteed with the Bears.

Chicago brought him back last year on a three-year deal worth $21.75 million.

In 2020, Danny Trevathan appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 113 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and five pass deflections.