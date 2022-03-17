Bears Expected To Sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown

Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Bears are expected to sign former Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a contract.

St. Brown has obvious times to new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their time together in Green Bay.

St. Brown, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2021, St. Brown appeared in 13 games for the Packers and caught nine passes for 98 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 14 yards on three carries.