Bears Place CB Kyler Gordon On IR, Promote CB Greg Stroman Jr.

The Chicago Bears announced they placed CB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve and promoted CB Greg Stroman Jr. from the practice squad.
Gordon, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington. He entering the second year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus.
In 2023, Gordon has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.
