Bears Place CB Kyler Gordon On IR, Promote CB Greg Stroman Jr.

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Chicago Bears announced they placed CB Kyler Gordon on injured reserve and promoted CB Greg Stroman Jr. from the practice squad.

Gordon, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington. He entering the second year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus. 

In 2023, Gordon has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle. 

