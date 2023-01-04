Bears QB Justin Fields Ruled Out For Week 18

According to Brad Biggs, Bears QB Justin Fields has been ruled out for Week 18 and QB Nathan Peterman will start in his place.

Fields, 23, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

Fields signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Fields appeared in 16 games and completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He has also rushed 160 times for 1,143 yards (7.1 YPC) and eight touchdowns.