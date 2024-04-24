Bears Extend Assistant GM Ian Cunningham

According to Adam Schefter, the Bears have signed assistant GM Ian Cunningham to a contract extension.

Bears have signed assistant GM Ian Cunningham to a contract extension, per source. Cunningham has been the top lieutenant to Bears GM Ryan Poles as they have reconstructed the Chicago’s roster. Cunningham is expected to be one of the top GM candidates in the next hiring cycle. pic.twitter.com/UALKaRmELI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2024

Cunningham interviewed for several GM vacancies this past year and is considered a rising candidate who should get the chance to run his own team in the next few years.

Cunningham, 38, got his start with the Ravens in their front office as a player personnel assistant in 2008. He also worked as a scout before being hired by the Eagles in 2017 as their director of college scouting.

He continued to work his way up in the Eagles front office before leaving to take the assistant GM job with the Bears in 2022.

Cunningham was a finalist for the Titans’ GM vacancy in 2023 and interviewed for a few other openings in 2024.