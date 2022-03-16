Bears Release LB Danny Trevathan

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve officially released veteran LB Danny Trevathan.

Reports mentioned that Trevathan was a potential release candidate for Chicago, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Trevathan, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. After four years in Denver, Trevathan signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract that includes $12 million guaranteed with the Bears.

Chicago brought him back last year on a three-year deal worth $21.75 million. He was placed on the injured reserve coming out of the preseason and returned last month.

In 2021, Trevathan appeared in five games and recorded 19 tackles and one tackle for loss.