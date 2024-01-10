Bears Retaining HC Matt Eberflus For 2024

According to Adam Schefter, after extensive meetings this week to determine the path forward, the Bears plan to keep HC Matt Eberflus in 2024.

Eberflus’ job security became a question mark about halfway through the season with the Bears struggling through a nightmarish September with losses and multiple off-field incidents.

However, the team finished with a 7-6 record and Eberflus had a big hand in the defense’s improvement after taking over as play-caller following the departure of DC Alan Williams.

Chicago fired OC Luke Getsy this morning and other changes could be afoot, but it looks like team president Kevin Warren has bought into the job Eberflus has done so far.

Eberflus, 53, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season.

During his two seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has posted a record of 10-24 (28.1 percent) and no playoff appearances.