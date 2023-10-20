Bears Rule Out QB Justin Fields From Week 7, Starting Tyson Bagent

Bears HC Matt Eberflus announced they’ve ruled out QB Justin Fields from Week 7 due to a dislocated right thumb he suffered the previous game.

“He’s improving… It’s trending in the right direction. He’ll be week to week, but we’ll know more Monday,” said Eberflus, via Kevin Fishbain.

Chicago will now start undrafted QB Tyson Bagent against the Raiders.

Eberflus ruled Fields as doubtful earlier this week, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise. Fields popped his thumb against the Vikings and he tried to play but was unable to grip the ball which is why he was ruled out.

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.