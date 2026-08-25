Bears Sign LB Antonio Grier Among Four Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have activated LB Keyshaun Elliott and DB Elijah Hicks off the PUP list.

Additionally, the Bears signed LB Antonio Grier, and placed LB Nephi Sewell on injured reserve.

Grier, 26, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas back in May 2024.

He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before being promoted in October. The Buccaneers re-signed Grier to a futures deal after the seasons but he was let go before the regular season with an injury settlement.

In 2024, Grier has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded one tackle.