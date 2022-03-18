Bears Sign WR Equanimeous St. Brown To One-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year deal on Friday.

We have signed Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract. Welcome to the Windy City, @Equanimeous! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 18, 2022

It was reported yesterday that the Bears were expected to sign St. Brown. He has obvious ties to new Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy from their time together in Green Bay.

St. Brown, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2021, St. Brown appeared in 13 games for the Packers and caught nine passes for 98 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 14 yards on three carries.