Bears Sign WR Collin Johnson To PS, Cut K John Parker Romo

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing WR Collin Johnson to the practice squad.

The Bears announced the move and cut K John Parker Romo in a corresponding move.

Johnson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,602,150 that includes a signing bonus of $307,150 but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts and quickly claimed by the Giants in September of 2021.

Johnson missed the 2022 season with a torn Achilles. He was cut by the Giants coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games and recorded 11 receptions for 105 yards (9.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.