Ben Roethlisberger Says Monday Night Is Probably His Final Home Game

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger told reporters that this Monday night’s game against the Browns is likely his final home game in Pittsburgh, per Gerry Dulac.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s just not me. But looking at the bigger picture, all signs point to this being it,” he said via Mark Kaboly.

This is Roethlisberger’s first public indication of what’s already been reported; that he plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The veteran quarterback has reportedly been telling teammates and others in the organization that this is likely his final season.

Roethlisberger, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2004. He finalized a three-year, $68 million contract extension in 2020 that included a $37.5 million signing bonus.

Roethlisberger was owed $19 million for the 2021 season when he agreed to a $5 million pay cut that also made 2021 the final year of his deal.

In 2021, Roethlisberger has appeared in 14 games for the Steelers and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 3,373 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.